Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 769.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 19,321 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII stock opened at $232.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $243.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.