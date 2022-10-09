Orient Walt Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (HTDF)

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Orient Walt has a market cap of $261,208.74 and approximately $532.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt launched on June 1st, 2019. Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com.

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

According to CryptoCompare, “Orient Walt (HTDF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Orient Walt has a current supply of 96,000,000 with 92,944,196.47483273 in circulation. The last known price of Orient Walt is 0.00280027 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $558.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orientwalt.com/.”

