Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 35,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 163,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Oriental Culture Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75.

Get Oriental Culture alerts:

Institutional Trading of Oriental Culture

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oriental Culture stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating) by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,149 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Oriental Culture worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Oriental Culture Company Profile

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Culture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Culture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.