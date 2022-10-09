OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) General Counsel Victor S. Sze Sells 9,578 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $721,702.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 65,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $71.75 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.28 and a 52 week high of $103.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average of $84.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

