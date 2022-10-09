OtherDAO (OTHR) Trading 10.5% Lower This Week

OtherDAO (OTHR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last week, OtherDAO has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. OtherDAO has a market capitalization of $196,237.58 and approximately $384,514.00 worth of OtherDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OtherDAO token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OtherDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

OtherDAO Profile

OtherDAO’s genesis date was May 30th, 2022. OtherDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. OtherDAO’s official website is theotherdao.xyz. The official message board for OtherDAO is medium.com/@otherdao. OtherDAO’s official Twitter account is @otherdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OtherDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OtherDAO (OTHR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. OtherDAO has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OtherDAO is 0.21111233 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theotherdao.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OtherDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OtherDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OtherDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OtherDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OtherDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.