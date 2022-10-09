OutPost (OUT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $463.45

OutPost (OUT) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, OutPost has traded down 99.9% against the dollar. One OutPost token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OutPost has a market capitalization of $463.45 and $9,720.00 worth of OutPost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,478.96 or 0.99995183 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003500 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00042169 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064186 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022285 BTC.

OUT is a token. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2022. OutPost’s total supply is 425,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. OutPost’s official Twitter account is @outpostdevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OutPost is medium.com/@outpostdev. OutPost’s official website is outpostdev.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OutPost (OUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OutPost has a current supply of 425,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OutPost is 0.00000762 USD and is up 6.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $369.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://outpostdev.io/.”

