Ovintiv Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.17. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $22.28 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.07 EPS.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.48 by C($0.39). The business had revenue of C$4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.42 billion.

TSE:OVV opened at C$76.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$38.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.59. The stock has a market cap of C$19.41 billion and a PE ratio of 6.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 5.83%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

