OVR Trading Up 2.2% This Week (OVR)

OVR (OVR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, OVR has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. OVR has a market cap of $17.31 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OVR token can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00003293 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003245 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010241 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

OVR Profile

OVR’s genesis date was November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 95,013,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,054,344 tokens. The official website for OVR is www.ovr.ai. OVR’s official Twitter account is @ovrthereality and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OVR is https://reddit.com/r/ovr_ar_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OVR is medium.com/ovrthereality.

Buying and Selling OVR

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR (OVR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. OVR has a current supply of 95,013,434 with 20,439,769 in circulation. The last known price of OVR is 0.64154332 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,133,283.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ovr.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OVR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OVR using one of the exchanges listed above.

