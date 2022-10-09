Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Oxbridge Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of OXBR stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $12.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned 0.13% of Oxbridge Re at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

See Also

