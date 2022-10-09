P2P Taxi Token Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $125,116.40 (P2PTXT)

P2P Taxi Token (P2PTXT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. P2P Taxi Token has a total market cap of $125,116.40 and $88,348.00 worth of P2P Taxi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One P2P Taxi Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, P2P Taxi Token has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get P2P Taxi Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10537669 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Taxi Token Token Profile

P2P Taxi Token was first traded on January 9th, 2022. P2P Taxi Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,902,284,186 tokens. P2P Taxi Token’s official Twitter account is @p2p_taxi. P2P Taxi Token’s official website is p2ptaxi.co.

P2P Taxi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “P2P Taxi Token (P2PTXT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. P2P Taxi Token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of P2P Taxi Token is 0.0000136 USD and is up 27.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $39,647.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://p2ptaxi.co/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as P2P Taxi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire P2P Taxi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy P2P Taxi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for P2P Taxi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for P2P Taxi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.