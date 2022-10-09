PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) PT Lowered to $35.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PACW. DA Davidson cut PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PacWest Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PACW opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.24. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.39.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after buying an additional 2,405,127 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,093,000 after buying an additional 2,070,479 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,737,000 after buying an additional 918,847 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,160,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 401.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 699,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

