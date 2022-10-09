Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) was down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 38,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 322,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paltalk in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Paltalk Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paltalk
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paltalk by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 37,454 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paltalk by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paltalk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Paltalk Company Profile
Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paltalk (PALT)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Paltalk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paltalk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.