Panda Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PANDA)

Panda Coin (PANDA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Panda Coin has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. One Panda Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Panda Coin has a total market capitalization of $10,463.74 and approximately $31,387.00 worth of Panda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Panda Coin Token Profile

Panda Coin was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Panda Coin’s total supply is 8,767,751,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,209,470,854 tokens. Panda Coin’s official Twitter account is @pandacoin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Panda Coin is pandacoin-fi.medium.com. The official website for Panda Coin is www.pandacrypto.org.

Panda Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Panda Coin (PANDA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Panda Coin has a current supply of 8,767,751,448 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Panda Coin is 0.00000469 USD and is down -45.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $494.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pandacrypto.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Panda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

