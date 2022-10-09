PANDAINU Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PWT)

PANDAINU (PWT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. PANDAINU has a total market cap of $201,299.91 and approximately $9,257.00 worth of PANDAINU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PANDAINU token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PANDAINU has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About PANDAINU

PANDAINU’s genesis date was September 9th, 2021. PANDAINU’s total supply is 475,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,000,000,000 tokens. PANDAINU’s official Twitter account is @pandainu21. The official website for PANDAINU is pandainu.io. PANDAINU’s official message board is pandainu.medium.com. The Reddit community for PANDAINU is https://reddit.com/r/pandainu_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PANDAINU Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PANDAINU (PWT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PANDAINU has a current supply of 475,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PANDAINU is 0.00000403 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,281.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pandainu.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PANDAINU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PANDAINU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PANDAINU using one of the exchanges listed above.

