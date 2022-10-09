Pandorium Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,742.00 (PAN)

Pandorium (PAN) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. Pandorium has a total market capitalization of $278,150.81 and $8,742.00 worth of Pandorium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pandorium has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pandorium token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009804 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pandorium Token Profile

Pandorium was first traded on May 19th, 2022. Pandorium’s official Twitter account is @pandora_dex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pandorium is https://reddit.com/r/pandoradigital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pandorium’s official website is pandora.digital. The official message board for Pandorium is medium.com/@pandora_digital.

Buying and Selling Pandorium

According to CryptoCompare, “Pandorium (PAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Pandorium has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Pandorium is 0.00432445 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $12,066.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pandora.digital/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandorium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandorium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pandorium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

