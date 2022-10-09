Pangolin (PNG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $338,517.00

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $12.70 million and $338,517.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Pangolin token can now be purchased for $0.0982 or 0.00000505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010237 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,412,080 tokens. Pangolin’s official website is pangolin.exchange. Pangolin’s official message board is medium.com/pangolin-exchange. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pangolin is https://reddit.com/r/pangolinexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pangolin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pangolin (PNG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Pangolin has a current supply of 230,000,000 with 129,412,080 in circulation. The last known price of Pangolin is 0.1027576 USD and is up 19.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,450,903.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pangolin.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

