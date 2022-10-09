PAPPAY Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PAPPAY)

PAPPAY (PAPPAY) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, PAPPAY has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One PAPPAY token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAPPAY has a market capitalization of $95,315.20 and $52,080.00 worth of PAPPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAPPAY alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PAPPAY Profile

PAPPAY’s genesis date was October 6th, 2021. PAPPAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 595,637,102,525 tokens. PAPPAY’s official Twitter account is @pappayofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PAPPAY is https://reddit.com/r/Papptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAPPAY’s official message board is pappayofficial.medium.com. PAPPAY’s official website is pappay.net.

Buying and Selling PAPPAY

According to CryptoCompare, “PAPPAY (PAPPAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PAPPAY has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PAPPAY is 0.00000015 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pappay.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAPPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAPPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAPPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAPPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAPPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.