Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.94.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.