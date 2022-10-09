Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $205.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.84. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.