Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 40,982 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,982 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88.

