Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in American Express by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in American Express by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.94.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $139.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.07. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

