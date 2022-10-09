Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $30.62 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token token can currently be bought for about $7.99 or 0.00041042 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069020 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10551549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token launched on January 28th, 2020. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,832,835 tokens. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @twitter and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/chiliz. The Reddit community for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is https://reddit.com/r/chiliz.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 3,832,831 in circulation. The last known price of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is 7.9498577 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $3,016,196.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.