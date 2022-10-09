Park Star Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1,336.05 (P-S-T-A-R)

Park Star (P-S-T-A-R) traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Park Star has traded down 92.3% against the US dollar. Park Star has a market capitalization of $1,336.05 and $106,681.00 worth of Park Star was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Park Star token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Park Star

Park Star launched on June 14th, 2022. Park Star’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Park Star is medium.com/@gregorfizzler. The official website for Park Star is park-star.com. The Reddit community for Park Star is https://reddit.com/r/park_star_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Park Star’s official Twitter account is @parkstartoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Park Star (P-S-T-A-R) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Park Star has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Park Star is 0.00000082 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://park-star.com/.”

