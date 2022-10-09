Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Downgraded to Sell at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$14.00 target price on the stock.

Pason Systems Price Performance

TSE:PSI opened at C$13.46 on Thursday. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$8.76 and a 12 month high of C$17.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.19.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.14%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

