Pastel (PSL) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Pastel (PSL) traded up 60.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Pastel has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pastel has traded 137.2% higher against the dollar. One Pastel coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pastel

Pastel launched on January 1st, 2021. The official message board for Pastel is medium.com/pastelnetwork. Pastel’s official Twitter account is @pastelnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/pastelnetworkofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pastel is www.pastel.network.

Pastel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pastel (PSL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Pastel has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Pastel is 0.00110522 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,159,627.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pastel.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pastel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pastel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pastel using one of the exchanges listed above.

