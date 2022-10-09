Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PATK. DA Davidson started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. TheStreet cut Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $1,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries Stock Down 7.2 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72. The company has a market cap of $996.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $87.78.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $1.89. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

