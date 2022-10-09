PayAccept (PAYT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,304.00

PayAccept (PAYT) traded 170.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One PayAccept token can now be bought for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PayAccept has traded 109.7% higher against the US dollar. PayAccept has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $18,304.00 worth of PayAccept was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PayAccept Token Profile

PayAccept launched on June 12th, 2020. PayAccept’s total supply is 45,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,358,367 tokens. PayAccept’s official website is www.payaccept.net. The Reddit community for PayAccept is https://reddit.com/r/payaccept and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PayAccept’s official Twitter account is @payaccept and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PayAccept Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayAccept (PAYT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayAccept has a current supply of 45,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PayAccept is 0.06408346 USD and is up 8.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $56,588.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.payaccept.net.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayAccept directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayAccept should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayAccept using one of the exchanges listed above.

