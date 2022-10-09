PayDex Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.35 (DPAY)

PayDex (DPAY) traded 100% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. PayDex has a market cap of $3.35 and $13,167.00 worth of PayDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayDex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PayDex has traded 100% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000365 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000420 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00013984 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDex Token Profile

DPAY is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2022. PayDex’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,600,000 tokens. PayDex’s official website is paydex.so. PayDex’s official Twitter account is @paydex_sol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PayDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayDex (DPAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. PayDex has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PayDex is 0.00000041 USD and is down -24.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $29.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paydex.so/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayDex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayDex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

