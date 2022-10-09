PayGo Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $62,496.37 (PAYGO)

PayGo (PAYGO) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One PayGo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PayGo has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. PayGo has a total market capitalization of $62,496.37 and approximately $61,181.00 worth of PayGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About PayGo

PayGo launched on March 14th, 2022. PayGo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for PayGo is www.paygo.global. PayGo’s official Twitter account is @paygo_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PayGo

According to CryptoCompare, “PayGo (PAYGO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PayGo has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PayGo is 0.0000062 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.paygo.global/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

