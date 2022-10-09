PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Insider Buys £7,950 in Stock

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) insider Simon Wilson purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £7,950 ($9,606.09).

PCI-PAL Stock Performance

Shares of PCIP stock opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.66) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £35.67 million and a P/E ratio of -11.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92. PCI-PAL PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 46.25 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 75.28 ($0.91).

About PCI-PAL

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

