PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Insider Buys £7,950 in Stock

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) insider Simon Wilson purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £7,950 ($9,606.09).
PCI-PAL Stock Performance
Shares of PCIP stock opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.66) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £35.67 million and a P/E ratio of -11.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92. PCI-PAL PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 46.25 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 75.28 ($0.91).
About PCI-PAL
