PeeCoin Charts Self Reported Market Cap Tops $32,971.64 (PEECOIN)

PeeCoin Charts (PEECOIN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One PeeCoin Charts token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PeeCoin Charts has a market capitalization of $32,971.64 and approximately $25,659.00 worth of PeeCoin Charts was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PeeCoin Charts has traded up 73.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PeeCoin Charts Token Profile

PeeCoin Charts was first traded on March 9th, 2022. The Reddit community for PeeCoin Charts is https://reddit.com/r/peecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PeeCoin Charts’ official Twitter account is @peecoinapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PeeCoin Charts is peecoin.app. The official message board for PeeCoin Charts is peecoin.medium.com/peecoin-live-on-pancakeswap-5bddd4884fa.

Buying and Selling PeeCoin Charts

According to CryptoCompare, “PeeCoin Charts (PEECOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PeeCoin Charts has a current supply of 0. The last known price of PeeCoin Charts is 0.0000535 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peecoin.app/.”

