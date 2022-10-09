PegasusDollar (PES) Price Reaches $0.80 on Exchanges

PegasusDollar (PES) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. One PegasusDollar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00004080 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PegasusDollar has traded 56.3% lower against the US dollar. PegasusDollar has a market cap of $19,398.67 and approximately $34,659.00 worth of PegasusDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PegasusDollar Token Profile

PegasusDollar was first traded on March 31st, 2022. PegasusDollar’s total supply is 24,812 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,367 tokens. The official website for PegasusDollar is pegasusdollar.finance. PegasusDollar’s official Twitter account is @pegasusdollar.

PegasusDollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PegasusDollar (PES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Cronos platform. PegasusDollar has a current supply of 24,812 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PegasusDollar is 0.79095682 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pegasusdollar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegasusDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegasusDollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegasusDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

