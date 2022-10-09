Pendal Group Ltd Has $58,000 Holdings in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Oatly Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Oatly Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Oatly Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oatly Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Stock Down 7.3 %

Oatly Group stock opened at 2.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94. Oatly Group AB has a 52-week low of 2.48 and a 52-week high of 16.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 3.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 39.99%. The company had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 183.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTLY. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.43 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 10.30.

About Oatly Group

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.