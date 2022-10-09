Pendal Group Ltd Makes New $214,000 Investment in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 685.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 60,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading

