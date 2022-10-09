Pendal Group Ltd Raises Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in RingCentral by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $149,674.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,880,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $149,674.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,880,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.97. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $315.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. The company had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.98 million. Research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.38.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

