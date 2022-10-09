Pendal Group Ltd Sells 3,345 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 32.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.93.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

