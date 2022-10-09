Penguin Finance (PEFI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $10,613.00

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Penguin Finance has a market cap of $238,715.05 and approximately $10,613.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penguin Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Penguin Finance has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Penguin Finance

Penguin Finance was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 tokens. Penguin Finance’s official message board is penguin-finance.medium.com. The official website for Penguin Finance is www.penguinfinance.io. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Penguin Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Penguin Finance (PEFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Penguin Finance has a current supply of 15,264,810 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Penguin Finance is 0.01547597 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $870.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.penguinfinance.io/.”

