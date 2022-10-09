Penrose Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $3,844.81 (PEN)

Penrose Finance (PEN) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Penrose Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Penrose Finance has a market capitalization of $3,844.81 and $8,413.00 worth of Penrose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Penrose Finance has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010244 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Penrose Finance Token Profile

Penrose Finance was first traded on June 2nd, 2022. Penrose Finance’s total supply is 2,122,010 tokens. Penrose Finance’s official Twitter account is @penrosedefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Penrose Finance’s official website is www.penrose.money.

Buying and Selling Penrose Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Penrose Finance (PEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Penrose Finance has a current supply of 2,122,010 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Penrose Finance is 0.00172408 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $612.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.penrose.money.”

