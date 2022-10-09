Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives $124.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAG. StockNews.com cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $99.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $88.58 and a 1 year high of $126.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.46. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.