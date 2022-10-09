Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Given New $110.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.00.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE PAG opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $88.58 and a 12-month high of $126.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,448.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.