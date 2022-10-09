Peoplez Tops One Day Volume of $23,656.00 (LEZ)

Peoplez (LEZ) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Peoplez token can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peoplez has a market capitalization of $8,154.92 and approximately $23,656.00 worth of Peoplez was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peoplez has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peoplez Profile

Peoplez was first traded on November 29th, 2021. Peoplez’s total supply is 17,971,557 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,143 tokens. The official message board for Peoplez is medium.com/@peoplez. Peoplez’s official Twitter account is @peoplez_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Peoplez is peoplez.io.

Peoplez Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peoplez (LEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Peoplez has a current supply of 17,971,557 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Peoplez is 0.01320216 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peoplez.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peoplez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peoplez should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peoplez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

