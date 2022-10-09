PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.55.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $161.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $223.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

