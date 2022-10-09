Permian Resources (PR) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) is one of 276 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Permian Resources to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Permian Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Resources 28.46% 18.68% 13.04% Permian Resources Competitors -3.94% 17.68% 10.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Permian Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Resources $1.03 billion $138.18 million 7.00 Permian Resources Competitors $9.49 billion $710.15 million 17.32

This table compares Permian Resources and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Permian Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Permian Resources. Permian Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Permian Resources has a beta of 4.6, meaning that its share price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Resources’ peers have a beta of -12.27, meaning that their average share price is 1,327% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Permian Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Permian Resources Competitors 1612 9261 14668 406 2.53

Permian Resources currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.93%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 24.94%. Given Permian Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Permian Resources beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

