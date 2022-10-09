Permission Coin (ASK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.60 Million

Permission Coin (ASK) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $21,755.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Permission Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Permission Coin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010237 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,411,472,967 tokens. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/permissionio. The official message board for Permission Coin is medium.com/permissionio/primer-on-ask-total-and-circulating-supply-ed8a90a1a59a. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Permission Coin (ASK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Permission Coin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 16,166,619,298 in circulation. The last known price of Permission Coin is 0.00036318 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $9,481.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://permission.io/.”

