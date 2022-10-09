Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,127.50 ($25.71).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Persimmon to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,440 ($41.57) to GBX 1,700 ($20.54) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($23.32) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Persimmon Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at GBX 1,216 ($14.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 531.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,531.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,867.88. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,161.50 ($14.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,930 ($35.40).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

