Persistence (XPRT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $535,787.00

Persistence (XPRT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Persistence token can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00003281 BTC on major exchanges. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $82.06 million and approximately $535,787.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010272 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Persistence Token Profile

Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 151,743,414 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,843,414 tokens. Persistence’s official message board is medium.com/persistence-blog. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cosmos platform. Persistence has a current supply of 151,667,927.468713 with 128,767,927.468713 in circulation. The last known price of Persistence is 0.65129021 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $283,744.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://persistence.one.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

