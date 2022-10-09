Pet Alliance (PAL) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Pet Alliance (PAL) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Pet Alliance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pet Alliance has a market capitalization of $172.25 and approximately $115,230.00 worth of Pet Alliance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pet Alliance has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pet Alliance

PAL is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Pet Alliance’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000 tokens. Pet Alliance’s official Twitter account is @pet_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pet Alliance is petalliancedao.com.

Pet Alliance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pet Alliance (PAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Pet Alliance has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pet Alliance is 0.00205618 USD and is up 20.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $10.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://petalliancedao.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pet Alliance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pet Alliance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pet Alliance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

