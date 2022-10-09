Pet Store One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,566.00 (PSBD)

Pet Store (PSBD) traded 98.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Pet Store token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pet Store has traded down 89.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pet Store has a market capitalization of $13,043.00 and $8,566.00 worth of Pet Store was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Pet Store

Pet Store’s genesis date was August 16th, 2022. Pet Store’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,000,000 tokens. Pet Store’s official Twitter account is @petstoreapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pet Store is crypto-pet-store.com. Pet Store’s official message board is medium.com/@petstoreapp.

Buying and Selling Pet Store

According to CryptoCompare, “Pet Store (PSBD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Pet Store has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pet Store is 0.00002115 USD and is down -64.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto-pet-store.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pet Store directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pet Store should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pet Store using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

