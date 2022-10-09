Petaverse Trading Down 44.1% Over Last Week (PETA)

Petaverse (PETA) traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Petaverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Petaverse has traded 44.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Petaverse has a market capitalization of $19,578.51 and approximately $32,393.00 worth of Petaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Petaverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Petaverse Profile

Petaverse’s launch date was April 10th, 2022. Petaverse’s total supply is 200,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Petaverse is www.petaverse.app. Petaverse’s official Twitter account is @petaversecoin.

Buying and Selling Petaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Petaverse (PETA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Petaverse has a current supply of 200,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Petaverse is 0 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $22.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at www.petaverse.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Petaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Petaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Petaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Petaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Petaverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.