Pettee Investors Inc. Has $6.98 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pettee Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 3.5% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $42.32 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $237.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

